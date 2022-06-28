N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 10,000 for 4th day: state media
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases have remained below 10,000 for the fourth consecutive day, its state media said Tuesday.
More than 6,710 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.72 million as of 6 p.m. Monday, of which more than 4.71 million have recovered and at least 12,380 are being treated, it added.
On May 12, North Korea announced its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
