Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Industries call for freeze in minimum wage despite increase in public utility fees (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hikes in electricity, gas prices; inflation may shoot up to 6 pct range (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Hikes in electricity, gas prices; 3,500 won increase per household starting in July (Donga Ilbo)
-- Justice minister files constitutional petition against prosecution reform laws (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Police chief offers to resign on day interior ministry fixes 'police bureau' plan (Segye Ilbo)
-- 15 pct hike in electricity prices this year; public utility fees on the rise (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 3.2 pct, 7 pct hikes in electricity, gas prices starting next month (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Internal feud between chairman, pro-Yoon lawmakers dominates ruling party (Hankyoreh)
-- Hikes in electricity, gas prices set off 'inflation domino' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 1,750 won increase per month for 4-people household (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Electricity price hike caused by nuclear power phase-out bill (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung set to manufacture 3-nanometer chips (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon leaves for Madrid to attend NATO summit (Korea Herald)
-- Police, interior ministry on collision course (Korea Times)
(END)
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
Huge search under way for missing family of 3 on southwestern island
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop below 3,500 as omicron slows
Police chief offers to resign after Yoon slams reshuffle announcement flip-flopping