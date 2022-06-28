Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 28, 2022

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/24 Rain 70

Incheon 24/23 Rain 80

Suwon 26/24 Rain 60

Cheongju 30/25 Rain 60

Daejeon 30/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 25/23 Rain 80

Gangneung 29/27 Rain 60

Jeonju 31/25 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 30/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/27 Sunny 20

Daegu 31/25 Rain 60

Busan 26/23 Rain 60

