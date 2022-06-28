Finance chief calls for corporate restraints on 'excessive' wage increase amid inflation woes
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho asked companies Tuesday to refrain from excessively raising wages for employees as the move could further accelerate inflation.
Choo made the request during a meeting with members of the Korea Enterprises Federation, including Sohn Kyung-shik, federation chief and CJ Group chairman, and Rhee In-yong, president of Samsung Electronics Co.
"We're concerned that some IT companies and large conglomerates have recently jacked up wages, and such a trend has shown signs of spreading to other industries and companies," Cho said.
"Excessive wage increases not only worsen the inflation situation but also expand the wage gap between large companies and small to midsized firms, which make workers at SMEs feel a sense of deprivation," he added.
How to tame surging inflation has been South Korea's No. 1 policy priority. The country's consumer prices jumped 5.4 percent on-year in May, the fastest rise in almost 14 years.
"The government has gone all out to stabilize prices. But the government's efforts can never be enough," he said, calling on companies to improve productivity and cut costs in order to help keep inflation in check.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
-
Huge search under way for missing family of 3 on southwestern island
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop below 3,500 as omicron slows
-
Police chief offers to resign after Yoon slams reshuffle announcement flip-flopping