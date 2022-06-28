BTS' J-Hope to prerelease 'More' on Friday
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope, a rapper and dancer of K-pop supergroup BTS, will prerelease "More," a track on his upcoming debut solo album, this week, his agency said Tuesday.
The song will hit music services at 1 p.m. Friday in Korea, when it will be midnight U.S. EST, two weeks ahead of the release of his first single, "Jack in the Box," on July 15, according to Big Hit Music.
J-Hope teased the upcoming album with a photo of him staring into the camera, wearing what appears to be a black jester's hat and a black costume, posted on social media.
The album will be released only in a digital format through the Weverse Album app.
He will be the first BTS member to go solo since the septet announced plans earlier this month to take a temporary break from full group activities to focus on their individual projects.
The singer-rapper released his first solo mix tape, "Hope World," in 2018, which ranked 38th on the Billboard 200 in the United States and "Chicken Noodle Soup," a collaborative single with American singer-actor Becky G in 2019.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
-
Huge search under way for missing family of 3 on southwestern island
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Police chief offers to resign after Yoon slams reshuffle announcement flip-flopping
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop below 3,500 as omicron slows