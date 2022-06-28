S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases tick up amid pandemic slowdown
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with the COVID-19 pandemic loosening its grip.
The country added 9,896 new COVID-19 infections, including 119 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,339,319, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
While the pandemic curve is generally trending downward, Tuesday's tally is up 593 cases from a week ago and 125 from two weeks ago, a possible indication that the pace of decline is slowing.
South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases have steadily decreased to stay below 10,000 since June 10 after hitting more than 620,000 in mid-March.
The KDCA reported five more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 24,530. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 62, down by six from a day ago.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
-
Huge search under way for missing family of 3 on southwestern island
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Police chief offers to resign after Yoon slams reshuffle announcement flip-flopping
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop below 3,500 as omicron slows