The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:08 June 28, 2022
SEOUL, Jun. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.90 1.89
2-M 2.05 2.03
3-M 2.22 2.20
6-M 2.59 2.56
12-M 3.31 3.26
(END)
