Seoul shares turn lower late Tue. morning amid recession woes
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares turned lower late Tuesday morning as investors remain cautious about higher interest rates and a slowdown in the global economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 6.42 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,395.50 as of 11:20 a.m.
The main index turned lower after opening up on bargain-hunting, bucking overnight falls on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 percent to 31,438.26 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.7 percent to 11,524.55 points.
The Fed recently raised its policy rate by 0.75 percentage point to tame inflation that is running at a 40-year high.
Foreigners and institutions sold a combined 220 billion won (US$170 million) worth of stocks, exceeding individuals' stock purchases valued at 208 billion won.
Auto, airline and refinery stocks led gains.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 0.6 percent, its sibling Kia Corp. climbed 0.5 percent, Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent of Korean Air Lines Co., gained 1.1 percent, and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. was up 1.8 percent.
Among decliners, market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.1 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 1 percent, and the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. was down 3.7 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,286.65 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., a 0.15 won fall from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend rental-related loans for tenants, tax benefits for landlords
-
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
-
Yoon arrives in Spain for NATO summit
-
Huge search under way for missing family of 3 on southwestern island
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
(LEAD) Police chief offers to resign after Yoon slams reshuffle announcement flip-flopping