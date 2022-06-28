Military reports 383 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 383 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 175,844, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 271 from the Army, 45 from the Air Force, 27 from the Marine Corps and 19 from the Navy.
There were also 19 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and two from the ministry.
Currently, 1,984 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said 111 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
