S. Korea asks N. Korea to give prior notice on dam discharge
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government formally asked North Korea on Tuesday to give a notification before releasing water from dams near their border, especially during the summer rainy season.
The Ministry of Unification openly made the request, describing it as a "basic measure" to protect the lives and property of the South's residents just south of the border. It cited an existing related inter-Korean agreement.
The ministry said in a statement that it plans to deliver a formal request to the North as soon as regular bilateral contact resumes via inter-Korean communication lines.
On Tuesday morning, the North has not responded to a call probably due to technical glitches attributable to downpours that hit some parts of the nation recently.
The North has a track record of opening the floodgates of its border-area dam without giving prior notice to South Korea.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
VIVIZ to drop 2nd EP next month
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
(6th LD) S. Korea successfully launches homegrown space rocket in second attempt
-
Samsung expected to announce mass production of 3nm chip next week
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
-
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
-
Yoon arrives in Spain for NATO summit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea all set for nuke test, timing to come as 'no surprise,' S. Korean minister says
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to raise Q3 electricity rate amid high energy costs, inflation