Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers discuss readiness amid N.K. threats
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Top military officers of South Korea and the United States held video talks on Tuesday and agreed that the allies are "fully ready" to deal with any North Korean provocations, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The talks between outgoing JCS Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief Adm. John C. Aquilino came as Seoul and Washington are stepping up security cooperation amid concerns about the possibility of Pyongyang carrying out a nuclear test.
Won and Aquilino shared the assessment that the allies' combined defense posture against the North's possible provocations, like a long-range missile or nuclear test, remains "more solid than any other time," according to the JCS.
"(They also agreed) the alliance is fully ready to respond to any North Korean provocations," the JCS said in a press release.
In addition, the two officers concurred that the North's continued missile launches and preparations for a nuclear test are "threats that undermine peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the Indo-Pacific region."
Aquilino expressed his gratitude to Won for his contributions to the regional peace and security, as well as the development of the alliance.
