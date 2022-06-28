KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 274,500 0
GCH Corp 19,250 DN 300
LOTTE 36,850 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 117,000 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 227,000 DN 500
SGBC 54,000 UP 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,800 UP 100
LG Corp. 81,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,400 UP 300
Boryung 10,150 DN 200
Hyosung 81,500 UP 1,300
DongkukStlMill 13,650 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,895 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 30,450 UP 500
DB HiTek 52,200 DN 1,200
CJ 78,800 UP 700
LX INT 34,250 UP 1,250
ORION Holdings 15,250 UP 200
Daesang 21,000 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,260 DN 30
HITEJINRO 32,000 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 114,500 DN 1,000
Yuhan 56,100 UP 800
SLCORP 31,750 UP 550
DL 70,300 UP 4,400
DOOSAN 70,400 UP 2,200
KCC 292,500 UP 6,000
SKBP 74,200 UP 400
AmoreG 38,550 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 186,000 UP 3,000
TaekwangInd 929,000 0
Daewoong 25,550 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 7,160 UP 50
KAL 25,400 UP 150
Ottogi 431,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,300 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 200,500 UP 1,000
Kogas 40,750 UP 1,450
Hanssem 65,400 UP 300
F&F 141,000 UP 500
