KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
MERITZ SECU 4,755 DN 45
HtlShilla 70,600 UP 300
Hanmi Science 40,550 DN 1,200
KSOE 91,600 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 135,500 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,000 UP 150
KIA CORP. 81,900 UP 1,000
SK hynix 95,300 UP 300
Youngpoong 545,000 DN 17,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,450 UP 1,350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,150 DN 400
Hanwha 26,000 UP 150
LotteChilsung 180,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,780 0
POSCO Holdings 243,000 UP 5,000
DB INSURANCE 60,600 UP 1,600
SamsungElec 59,400 UP 600
NHIS 9,300 DN 80
DongwonInd 223,000 UP 5,000
LS 64,100 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES140500 UP1000
GC Corp 169,000 UP 3,000
GS E&C 32,150 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 581,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 132,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,810 DN 20
SKC 156,500 UP 3,000
GS Retail 25,900 0
KG DONGBU STL 15,950 DN 1,400
Meritz Insurance 35,150 UP 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,900 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 39,000 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,800 UP 1,150
MS IND 17,350 UP 100
OCI 140,000 UP 9,500
LS ELECTRIC 58,000 UP 4,900
KorZinc 499,500 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 5,940 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 87,600 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 39,300 UP 400
