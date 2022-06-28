KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 108,000 UP 4,000
LG Innotek 354,000 UP 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 191,500 UP 1,000
HMM 26,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 57,500 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 145,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 206,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,350 UP 1,550
S-1 63,800 UP 1,100
ZINUS 52,500 UP 1,500
Hanchem 220,000 DN 2,500
DWS 54,400 UP 1,500
KEPCO 22,000 DN 850
SamsungSecu 34,400 DN 150
SKTelecom 54,500 UP 400
HyundaiElev 27,650 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 135,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,600 UP 2,600
KUMHOTIRE 3,590 DN 35
Hanon Systems 10,150 UP 150
SK 225,000 UP 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 22,100 DN 300
Handsome 32,450 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 78,700 UP 900
Asiana Airlines 16,050 DN 50
COWAY 63,900 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 DN 500
DONGSUH 26,800 UP 300
IBK 9,940 0
SamsungEng 21,400 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 UP 3,500
PanOcean 6,180 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 31,400 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,200 UP 550
KT 37,000 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31450 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 12,150 DN 300
LG Uplus 13,200 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,900 UP 200
KT&G 83,400 UP 1,000
