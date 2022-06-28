KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 18,750 UP 550
Doosanfc 29,800 UP 300
LG Display 15,000 DN 450
Kangwonland 26,300 UP 50
NAVER 252,500 UP 3,500
Kakao 71,600 DN 200
NCsoft 398,500 DN 19,000
LG H&H 673,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 570,000 UP 25,000
KEPCO E&C 71,100 UP 4,300
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,600 DN 300
COSMAX 58,900 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,300 DN 300
KIWOOM 85,900 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,100 UP 1,200
LGELECTRONICS 89,000 DN 700
Celltrion 174,500 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 19,900 0
KEPCO KPS 37,550 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 170,000 UP 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,600 DN 100
KIH 63,400 UP 1,000
HDSINFRA 5,290 UP 60
LIG Nex1 72,900 UP 2,000
DSME 22,800 UP 100
GS 41,750 UP 250
DWEC 5,550 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,950 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 389,500 UP 5,500
Youngone Corp 40,500 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,270 DN 15
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,000 UP 3,500
GKL 13,200 0
AMOREPACIFIC 132,500 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 28,400 UP 600
FOOSUNG 19,150 DN 50
CSWIND 56,500 UP 3,900
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 UP 950
SK Innovation 201,500 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 25,500 UP 200
