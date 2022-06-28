Doosan Enerbility 18,750 UP 550

Doosanfc 29,800 UP 300

LG Display 15,000 DN 450

Kangwonland 26,300 UP 50

NAVER 252,500 UP 3,500

Kakao 71,600 DN 200

NCsoft 398,500 DN 19,000

LG H&H 673,000 UP 7,000

LGCHEM 570,000 UP 25,000

KEPCO E&C 71,100 UP 4,300

HANATOUR SERVICE 55,600 DN 300

COSMAX 58,900 DN 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,300 DN 300

KIWOOM 85,900 DN 700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,100 UP 1,200

LGELECTRONICS 89,000 DN 700

Celltrion 174,500 DN 1,000

TKG Huchems 19,900 0

KEPCO KPS 37,550 UP 500

DAEWOONG PHARM 170,000 UP 6,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,600 DN 100

KIH 63,400 UP 1,000

HDSINFRA 5,290 UP 60

LIG Nex1 72,900 UP 2,000

DSME 22,800 UP 100

GS 41,750 UP 250

DWEC 5,550 UP 100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,950 UP 400

CJ CheilJedang 389,500 UP 5,500

Youngone Corp 40,500 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 2,270 DN 15

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,000 UP 3,500

GKL 13,200 0

AMOREPACIFIC 132,500 DN 1,000

Fila Holdings 28,400 UP 600

FOOSUNG 19,150 DN 50

CSWIND 56,500 UP 3,900

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 UP 950

SK Innovation 201,500 UP 3,000

POONGSAN 25,500 UP 200

(MORE)