KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 49,400 UP 500
Hansae 17,900 UP 250
MANDO 48,750 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 815,000 UP 9,000
BNK Financial Group 6,810 DN 10
emart 105,500 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 30,300 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,800 DN 250
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY343 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 36,200 DN 100
PIAM 33,700 DN 100
KOLON IND 54,300 UP 700
HANJINKAL 61,800 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 88,000 UP 2,000
HanmiPharm 307,000 UP 9,000
DoubleUGames 39,200 UP 400
SD Biosensor 40,250 UP 600
Meritz Financial 26,850 DN 300
Netmarble 72,200 UP 600
KRAFTON 260,000 DN 6,000
HD HYUNDAI 61,700 UP 400
ORION 108,000 UP 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,850 UP 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,150 UP 250
BGF Retail 181,000 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 96,700 UP 1,800
HDC-OP 11,300 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 353,500 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 406,500 UP 2,000
HANILCMT 14,050 UP 50
SKBS 108,000 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,550 UP 50
KakaoBank 33,750 DN 800
HYBE 147,000 DN 5,000
SK ie technology 105,500 DN 1,000
LG Energy Solution 410,500 DN 1,500
DL E&C 41,800 UP 1,000
kakaopay 64,500 DN 2,300
K Car 20,750 UP 200
SKSQUARE 41,400 DN 550
(END)
