DP lawmaker denies ex-security adviser left for U.S. to avoid responsibility over fisheries official's death
SEOUL -- Former National Security Adviser Suh Hoon left for the United States before the Coast Guard overturned its findings on the death of a fisheries official killed by North Korea, an opposition lawmaker said Tuesday, rejecting claims Suh fled to avoid responsibility.
Suh has been blamed for the previous government's announcement that the fisheries official Lee Dae-jun was shot and killed while attempting to defect to the North. That conclusion was overturned earlier this month as the Coast Guard said it had made the announcement without sufficient evidence.
-----------------
Air Force raided over suicide of sexually abused servicewoman
SEOUL -- An independent counsel investigation team raided the Air Force's headquarters and combat units Tuesday as part of its investigation into the suicide of a servicewoman following alleged sexual abuse by a colleague.
Investigators from the special probe team searched the Air Force headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong, as well as the 20th Fighter Wing and the 15th Special Missions Wing for materials related to the investigation, officials said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases tick up amid pandemic slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with the COVID-19 pandemic loosening its grip.
The country added 9,896 new COVID-19 infections, including 119 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,339,319, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
With S. Korea in running, Asian football body extends bid deadline for top tournament
SEOUL -- The Asian football governing body announced Tuesday it has extended the deadline for bids to host its signature tournament, with South Korea in the race.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said the deadline to receive expressions of interest for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup has been pushed back from Thursday to July 15.
-----------------
Seegene develops diagnostic reagent for monkeypox
SEOUL -- Seegene Inc., a South Korean molecular diagnostics company, said Tuesday it has developed a diagnostic reagent for the monkeypox virus and plans to supply it to countries where the virus is spreading.
Seegene said NovaplexTM MPXV Assay can identify monkeypox infections within about 90 minutes.
-----------------
Seoul shares rise for 3rd day on bargain hunting, U.S. data eyed
SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended higher Tuesday to extend their winning streak to a third day as auto and technology stocks advanced on bargain hunting, with investors keeping an eye on upcoming U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve policy. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.17 points, or 0.84 percent, to close at 2,422.09.
