Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Myung-bak to be temporarily released from prison for 3 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Tide over challenges in era of resource war through energy diversification (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Ex-President Lee Myung-bak's sentence suspended, temporary release for 3 months (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea-Japan 30 bln-won fund to compensate wartime forced mobilization victims (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, NATO to sign new partnership on nuclear reactors, semiconductors within this year (Segye Ilbo)

-- NATO to cite 'China's threats' for 1st time (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Myung-bak's sentence suspended for 3 months (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee Myung-bak released temporarily for 3 months in what appears to be step ahead of Liberation Day special pardon (Hankyoreh)

-- Lee Myung-bak temporarily released; talk of his special pardon resurfaces (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. official says will sanction N. Korea's cryptocurrency hacking (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Choo Kyung-ho demands businesses refrain from wage hikes (Korea Economic Daily)

