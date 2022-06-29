Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:59 June 29, 2022

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Myung-bak to be temporarily released from prison for 3 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Tide over challenges in era of resource war through energy diversification (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Ex-President Lee Myung-bak's sentence suspended, temporary release for 3 months (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-Japan 30 bln-won fund to compensate wartime forced mobilization victims (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, NATO to sign new partnership on nuclear reactors, semiconductors within this year (Segye Ilbo)
-- NATO to cite 'China's threats' for 1st time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Myung-bak's sentence suspended for 3 months (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Myung-bak released temporarily for 3 months in what appears to be step ahead of Liberation Day special pardon (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Myung-bak temporarily released; talk of his special pardon resurfaces (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. official says will sanction N. Korea's cryptocurrency hacking (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Choo Kyung-ho demands businesses refrain from wage hikes (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Lee Myung-bak's sentence suspended for 3 months (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Fiscal chief urges businesses to restrain drastic wage hikes (Korea Herald)
-- Hike in utility fees feared to have domino effect on inflation (Korea Times)
