(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 29)
Hasty police reform
: Neutrality of police should not be compromised
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety is drawing a strong backlash from police officers over its push for police reform aimed at taking direct control of the law enforcement agency. On Monday, Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min announced a plan to set up a police bureau at the ministry as early as next month. He stressed the need for such a bureau to better supervise the National Police Agency (NPA) which will take over most investigative powers from the prosecution.
The ministry deserves criticism for its unilateral reform drive. It is hard to understand why the ministry is rushing to finalize its plan on the bureau by July 15, despite the police's objection. Any reform should be carried out based on consensus. But the government has so far done little to reflect different opinions. It has had no discussions with the police agency. Nor has it held any public hearings on this important and sensitive matter.
It is necessary to gain democratic control of the police which will become more powerful after the prosecution is deprived of investigative powers. Nevertheless, the government should take a proper and appropriate step to seek police reform in a democratic manner. Otherwise it will only cause unnecessary social conflicts and see any attempt at reform go nowhere. It should keep in mind that haste makes waste.
At the center of police reform should be how to ensure democratic control of the police agency without damaging its independence and neutrality. Under the dictatorship in the 1970s and 80s, police had served as the handmaiden of power. The police agency was separated from the interior ministry in 1991 following the death of a student activist by police torture which ignited the June 1986 pro-democracy movement.
Lee argues that his ministry needs direct control of the police as President Yoon Suk-yeol abolished the office of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs which had reined in the police. He noted that the ministry's control of the police would be more legitimate than that of the presidential office. However, his reform plan could be seen as an attempt to return to the dark, old days. That's why most police officers are against his plan which they claim might undermine the agency's political neutrality. National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong offered to resign in apparent protest against the reform. Lee should not turn a deaf ear to their opposing voices.
Lee's plan is based on recommendations by a police reform advisory committee under the ministry. But the newly formed committee has not had enough time to discuss police reform. Thus, the ministry should first try to build a consensus on the issue and work out a better blueprint to help the police agency serve the people better. It should not repeat the same mistake made by the previous Moon Jae-in government which had tried to directly control the prosecution at the sacrifice of its independence and neutrality ― all in the name of prosecutorial reform.
We urge the interior minister and the Yoon government not to try to tame the police. And police reform should be focused on how to ensure officers conduct fair investigations without being swayed by any outside influence.
(END)
