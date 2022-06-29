Yoon, first lady attend gala dinner hosted by King of Spain
MADRID, June 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee attended a gala dinner hosted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain on Tuesday.
Dressed in a black suit and golden tie, Yoon arrived at the Royal Palace of Madrid with Kim, who wore a white dress and white gloves.
The gala dinner was held to welcome leaders attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit on Wednesday.
The president and the first lady were greeted by the royal couple. Yoon then took part in a group photo with other leaders before proceeding to the dinner.
U.S. President Joe Biden could be seen offering a handshake with Yoon during the photo shoot.
