Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 June 29, 2022
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/25 Rain 90
Incheon 27/24 Rain 90
Suwon 28/26 Rain 90
Cheongju 28/25 Rain 70
Daejeon 29/26 Rain 60
Chuncheon 26/23 Rain 80
Gangneung 31/27 Rain 60
Jeonju 29/25 Rain 70
Gwangju 29/25 Rain 60
Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 30
Daegu 32/25 Sunny 60
Busan 26/23 Rain 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
-
(LEAD) Yoon promises to rebuild nuclear power industry
-
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
-
Yoon arrives in Spain for NATO summit
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Prosecution suspends ex-President Lee's imprisonment
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast