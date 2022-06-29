Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 29, 2022

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/25 Rain 90

Incheon 27/24 Rain 90

Suwon 28/26 Rain 90

Cheongju 28/25 Rain 70

Daejeon 29/26 Rain 60

Chuncheon 26/23 Rain 80

Gangneung 31/27 Rain 60

Jeonju 29/25 Rain 70

Gwangju 29/25 Rain 60

Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 30

Daegu 32/25 Sunny 60

Busan 26/23 Rain 60

(END)

