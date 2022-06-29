Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's defense procurement subpanel approves new F-35A purchase proposal: officials

All News 09:42 June 29, 2022

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- A subcommittee of South Korea's state defense procurement committee has endorsed a basic proposal to purchase some 20 F-35A radar-evading fighters, Seoul officials said Wednesday.

The Defense Project Promotion Committee's subcommittee approved it on June 9 in a push for a 3.9 trillion-won (US$3 billion) project to introduce the fighters, manufactured by the U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin from 2023 through the mid to late 2020s.

The approval came as the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration is striving to beef up defense capabilities to counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

The South's military completed the deployment of 40 F-35As in January under its first fifth-generation warplane procurement project. It plans to add more to the current F-35A fleet under the envisioned second project.

The proposal is likely to be tabled at a full committee session slated for July 13, according to the officials. If passed, the state Defense Acquisition Program Administration plans to carry out a feasibility study and other follow-up procedures.

The new fighter project is expected to help the Yoon administration's push to strengthen the "Kill Chain" preemptive strike program consisting of key strike assets like high-end combat aircraft.

Over the last several years, the efforts to bring in new stealth fighters gained little momentum, as the preceding liberal Moon Jae-in administration pushed for inter-Korean rapprochement.

This photo, provided by the defense ministry on March 25, 2022, shows South Korea's F-35A radar-evading fighters engaging in an elephant walk at an airfield. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#F-35 purchase project
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!