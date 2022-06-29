Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai to unveil 2nd dedicated EV model IONIQ 6 next month

All News 10:05 June 29, 2022

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will unveil its second dedicated EV model IONIQ 6 at the Busan International Motor Show next month ahead of its local launch later this year

The IONIQ 6 is the second model embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP) following the IONIQ 5 launched in April last year.

Hyundai plans to introduce the platform-based IONIQ 7 SUV model in 2024. For its all-electric models, Hyundai uses alphanumeric names like its bigger rivals, such as BMW, whose models are named Series No. 1-8.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 6 all-electric model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

