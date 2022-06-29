Koreas hold daily hotline contact; N. Korea mum on S. Korea's call for prior notice on dam water discharge: ministry
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has remained unresponsive for the second day to South Korea's attempt to deliver a formal request asking North Korea to give notification before releasing water from dams near their border during the summer rainy season, according to Seoul's unification ministry Wednesday.
"At around 9 a.m. today, the regular phone call via the inter-Korean joint liaison office was held as usual," the ministry announced.
The North, however, did not mention whether it was willing to accept the formal note from the South Korean government, it said.
On Tuesday morning, the North did not respond to a regular hotline call through the joint liaison office apparently due to technical glitches on its side. The ministry handling inter-Korean affairs soon issued a public statement calling on Pyongyang to notify Seoul of its plan, if any, to release dam water close to the border.
The communication lines were then restored, and the ministry expressed its intent to send a formal request. But the North did not clarify its position on whether to take it officially.
The message was instead conveyed "verbally" via a separate military hotline at around 4 p.m., the ministry added.
The two sides hold routine contact through the joint liaison office channel twice a day -- once in the morning and the other in late afternoon.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
-
(LEAD) Yoon promises to rebuild nuclear power industry
-
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
-
Yoon arrives in Spain for NATO summit
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Prosecution suspends ex-President Lee's imprisonment
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast