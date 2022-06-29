Late official's brother claims DP offered compensation for acknowledging brother's defection attempt
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The brother of a fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2020 claimed Wednesday the then ruling Democratic Party (DP) offered to give the family financial compensation if they acknowledged his brother attempted to defect to the North.
After President Yoo Suk-yeol took office last month, the Coast Guard and the defense ministry revisited the case and overturned their previous conclusion on the alleged defection attempt of the late fisheries official Lee Dae-jin. He was shot and killed by North Korea's military near the western sea border on Sept. 22, 2020,
"The DP had told me they would give us compensation if we acknowledged defection," Lee Rae-jin said in a Facebook post. "But I rejected it flatly and told them my brother did not (try to) defect. I do not need that money, and I will restore my brother's honor and reveal the truth."
The late official's family has demanded access to classified presidential documents to determine why the previous Moon Jae-in government announced, without sufficient evidence, that their loved one was shot and killed while attempting to defect to the North.
The Presidential Archive has rejected the family's demand for access to classified documents.
Presidential documents are sealed for up to 30 years from the end of presidencies, with a legal exception for their disclosure if they are considered vital evidence in an investigation. The documents can be opened upon parliamentary approval from two-thirds of lawmakers or a warrant issued by a high court in the jurisdiction.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
