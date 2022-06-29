The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 29, 2022
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.90 1.90
2-M 2.07 2.05
3-M 2.24 2.22
6-M 2.61 2.59
12-M 3.35 3.31
