KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,600 DN 200
LOTTE 37,150 UP 300
Shinsegae 221,500 DN 5,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 114,500 DN 2,500
LG Corp. 79,300 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,700 DN 700
Nongshim 272,000 DN 2,500
Hyosung 80,800 DN 700
Boryung 10,500 UP 350
SGBC 53,300 DN 700
KAL 25,400 0
DL 69,300 DN 1,000
KIA CORP. 76,900 DN 5,000
DOOSAN 71,200 UP 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,850 DN 150
Youngpoong 532,000 DN 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,700 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,550 DN 600
Hanwha 26,300 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 200,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,500 UP 200
Kogas 40,850 UP 100
DB HiTek 52,100 DN 100
CJ 78,400 DN 400
LX INT 34,050 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 31,350 UP 900
Daesang 20,650 DN 350
SKNetworks 4,230 DN 30
DongkukStlMill 13,450 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 1,905 UP 10
SK hynix 94,000 DN 1,300
ORION Holdings 15,300 UP 50
KCC 288,000 DN 4,500
SKBP 73,500 DN 700
Daewoong 25,250 DN 300
TaekwangInd 907,000 DN 22,000
AmoreG 39,350 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 175,500 DN 10,500
SSANGYONGCNE 6,960 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,760 DN 20
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Yoon meets with S. Korean, foreign veterans ahead of Korean War anniversary
-
(3rd LD) Unification minister warns N. Korea against provocations aimed at upping ante
-
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Prosecution suspends ex-President Lee's imprisonment
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
-
(LEAD) Yoon expresses hope for future-oriented ties with Japan in brief encounter with Kishida