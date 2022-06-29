LOTTE Fine Chem 69,600 DN 200

LOTTE 37,150 UP 300

Shinsegae 221,500 DN 5,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 114,500 DN 2,500

LG Corp. 79,300 DN 1,700

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,700 DN 700

Nongshim 272,000 DN 2,500

Hyosung 80,800 DN 700

Boryung 10,500 UP 350

SGBC 53,300 DN 700

KAL 25,400 0

DL 69,300 DN 1,000

KIA CORP. 76,900 DN 5,000

DOOSAN 71,200 UP 800

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,850 DN 150

Youngpoong 532,000 DN 13,000

HyundaiEng&Const 39,700 UP 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,550 DN 600

Hanwha 26,300 UP 300

SamsungF&MIns 200,000 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,500 UP 200

Kogas 40,850 UP 100

DB HiTek 52,100 DN 100

CJ 78,400 DN 400

LX INT 34,050 DN 200

Hyundai M&F INS 31,350 UP 900

Daesang 20,650 DN 350

SKNetworks 4,230 DN 30

DongkukStlMill 13,450 DN 200

TaihanElecWire 1,905 UP 10

SK hynix 94,000 DN 1,300

ORION Holdings 15,300 UP 50

KCC 288,000 DN 4,500

SKBP 73,500 DN 700

Daewoong 25,250 DN 300

TaekwangInd 907,000 DN 22,000

AmoreG 39,350 UP 800

HyundaiMtr 175,500 DN 10,500

SSANGYONGCNE 6,960 DN 200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,760 DN 20

(MORE)