KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO Holdings 234,000 DN 9,000
DB INSURANCE 61,000 UP 400
SLCORP 30,750 DN 1,000
Yuhan 55,700 DN 400
GCH Corp 18,950 DN 300
SamsungElec 58,000 DN 1,400
NHIS 9,200 DN 100
DongwonInd 223,000 0
LS 65,500 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES141000 UP500
LotteChilsung 180,000 DN 500
GC Corp 166,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 31,600 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 570,000 DN 11,000
CJ LOGISTICS 115,000 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 22,250 UP 150
Meritz Insurance 34,750 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,000 DN 1,900
ShinhanGroup 37,850 DN 1,150
HITEJINRO 31,200 DN 800
KSOE 91,200 DN 400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,730 DN 80
SKC 147,500 DN 9,000
GS Retail 25,950 UP 50
Ottogi 425,500 DN 5,500
MERITZ SECU 4,760 UP 5
HtlShilla 73,700 UP 3,100
Hanmi Science 40,100 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 133,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 65,200 DN 200
F&F 145,500 UP 4,500
KPIC 128,000 DN 4,500
KorZinc 494,500 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,870 DN 70
HyundaiMipoDock 87,400 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 39,300 0
S-Oil 108,000 0
LG Innotek 356,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,500 DN 6,000
HMM 25,250 DN 750
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
Yoon meets with S. Korean, foreign veterans ahead of Korean War anniversary
(3rd LD) Unification minister warns N. Korea against provocations aimed at upping ante
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
(LEAD) Prosecution suspends ex-President Lee's imprisonment
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
(LEAD) Yoon expresses hope for future-oriented ties with Japan in brief encounter with Kishida