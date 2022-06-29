KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 55,600 DN 1,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,250 UP 1,450
MS IND 17,150 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 141,000 DN 4,500
Mobis 199,000 DN 7,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,500 UP 150
OCI 141,500 UP 1,500
S-1 63,400 DN 400
LS ELECTRIC 57,700 DN 300
ZINUS 50,100 DN 2,400
SamsungSecu 33,950 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 14,000 DN 1,950
Hanchem 216,500 DN 3,500
DWS 54,000 DN 400
KEPCO 22,350 UP 350
SKTelecom 53,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiElev 27,400 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 132,000 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,600 0
KUMHOTIRE 3,510 DN 80
Hanon Systems 10,100 DN 50
SK 218,000 DN 7,000
Handsome 32,050 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,600 DN 4,100
Asiana Airlines 15,950 DN 100
COWAY 62,900 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,000 DN 1,000
DONGSUH 26,350 DN 450
SamsungEng 21,400 0
SAMSUNG C&T 122,000 UP 5,000
PanOcean 6,100 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 30,950 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 23,700 DN 500
KT 36,950 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31650 UP200
LOTTE TOUR 12,500 UP 350
IBK 9,810 DN 130
LG Uplus 12,850 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,100 DN 800
KT&G 82,900 DN 500
