KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 19,800 UP 1,050
Doosanfc 31,350 UP 1,550
LG Display 14,850 DN 150
Kangwonland 25,700 DN 600
NAVER 246,500 DN 6,000
Kakao 70,800 DN 800
NCsoft 388,500 DN 10,000
GS 42,800 UP 1,050
LIG Nex1 73,800 UP 900
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,900 UP 300
COSMAX 60,600 UP 1,700
KIWOOM 83,900 DN 2,000
DSME 22,750 DN 50
HDSINFRA 5,300 UP 10
DWEC 5,610 UP 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,700 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 381,500 DN 8,000
KEPCO KPS 39,250 UP 1,700
LG H&H 712,000 UP 39,000
LGCHEM 530,000 DN 40,000
KEPCO E&C 72,500 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,800 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,100 0
LGELECTRONICS 90,700 UP 1,700
Celltrion 176,000 UP 1,500
TKG Huchems 20,600 UP 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,000 DN 1,600
KIH 62,100 DN 1,300
GKL 13,250 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,900 DN 850
HANWHA LIFE 2,300 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 139,000 UP 6,500
Youngone Corp 39,150 DN 1,350
FOOSUNG 18,700 DN 450
SK Innovation 200,000 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 25,150 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 48,100 DN 1,300
Hansae 17,400 DN 500
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Yoon meets with S. Korean, foreign veterans ahead of Korean War anniversary
-
(3rd LD) Unification minister warns N. Korea against provocations aimed at upping ante
-
Son Ye-jin pregnant, expecting first baby with Hyun Bin
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Prosecution suspends ex-President Lee's imprisonment
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
-
(LEAD) Yoon expresses hope for future-oriented ties with Japan in brief encounter with Kishida