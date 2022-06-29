Fila Holdings 28,200 DN 200

CSWIND 59,700 UP 3,200

Doosan Bobcat 29,600 DN 700

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,250 DN 550

Netmarble 70,300 DN 1,900

KOLON IND 53,600 DN 700

HanmiPharm 305,000 DN 2,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 DN 14,000

SD Biosensor 38,350 DN 1,900

Meritz Financial 25,950 DN 900

MANDO 47,700 DN 1,050

BNK Financial Group 6,730 DN 80

emart 103,000 DN 2,500

CHONGKUNDANG 86,600 DN 1,400

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 50 DN700

KOLMAR KOREA 38,900 UP 2,700

DoubleUGames 38,750 DN 450

PIAM 32,850 DN 850

HANJINKAL 62,100 UP 300

KRAFTON 238,000 DN 22,000

BGF Retail 186,000 UP 5,000

HD HYUNDAI 59,300 DN 2,400

SKCHEM 94,800 DN 1,900

HDC-OP 11,400 UP 100

HYOSUNG TNC 355,000 UP 1,500

ORION 105,500 DN 2,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,000 DN 13,500

HANILCMT 13,650 DN 400

SKBS 109,000 UP 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 DN 500

KakaoBank 31,100 DN 2,650

HYBE 148,500 UP 1,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,300 DN 550

SK ie technology 103,500 DN 2,000

LG Energy Solution 391,500 DN 19,000

DL E&C 41,000 DN 800

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,150 0

kakaopay 62,000 DN 2,500

K Car 20,850 UP 100

SKSQUARE 40,750 DN 650

(END)