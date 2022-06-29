KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Fila Holdings 28,200 DN 200
CSWIND 59,700 UP 3,200
Doosan Bobcat 29,600 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,250 DN 550
Netmarble 70,300 DN 1,900
KOLON IND 53,600 DN 700
HanmiPharm 305,000 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 DN 14,000
SD Biosensor 38,350 DN 1,900
Meritz Financial 25,950 DN 900
MANDO 47,700 DN 1,050
BNK Financial Group 6,730 DN 80
emart 103,000 DN 2,500
CHONGKUNDANG 86,600 DN 1,400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 50 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 38,900 UP 2,700
DoubleUGames 38,750 DN 450
PIAM 32,850 DN 850
HANJINKAL 62,100 UP 300
KRAFTON 238,000 DN 22,000
BGF Retail 186,000 UP 5,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,300 DN 2,400
SKCHEM 94,800 DN 1,900
HDC-OP 11,400 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 355,000 UP 1,500
ORION 105,500 DN 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,000 DN 13,500
HANILCMT 13,650 DN 400
SKBS 109,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,050 DN 500
KakaoBank 31,100 DN 2,650
HYBE 148,500 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,300 DN 550
SK ie technology 103,500 DN 2,000
LG Energy Solution 391,500 DN 19,000
DL E&C 41,000 DN 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,150 0
kakaopay 62,000 DN 2,500
K Car 20,850 UP 100
SKSQUARE 40,750 DN 650
