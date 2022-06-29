S. Korean Bond Yields on June 29, 2022
All News 16:47 June 29, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.900 2.878 +2.2
2-year TB 3.523 3.504 +1.9
3-year TB 3.552 3.552 0.0
10-year TB 3.667 3.680 -1.3
2-year MSB 3.493 3.488 +0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 4.359 4.339 +2.0
91-day CD 2.040 2.020 +2.0
