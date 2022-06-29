Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
Yoon to call for strong response to N.K. provocations at meeting with Biden, Kishida
MADRID -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to call for a strong response to North Korea's provocations and efforts to bring the regime back to dialogue in a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later Wednesday, a presidential official said.
Yoon, Biden and Kishida are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Madrid, which will mark the first trilateral meeting in nearly five years after the last one was held on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September 2017.
Int'l tribunal brings to close decade-long S. Korea-Lone Star dispute settlement
SEOUL -- An international tribunal declared an end to all proceedings in a multi-billion dollar suit the U.S. private equity firm Lone Star filed against South Korea's government 10 years ago over disputes surrounding its asset sell-off, according to the justice ministry Wednesday.
The International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes declared the "termination of the proceeding" on the investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) between Lone Star and South Korea, paving the way for a verdict as soon as within 120 days.
S. Korea to open beaches nationwide next month amid eased antivirus rules
SEOUL -- Beaches across South Korea will formally open for the summer holiday season next month, and the government will enforce antivirus guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the oceans ministry said Wednesday.
Around 261 out of 284 beaches nationwide are scheduled to welcome visitors starting on July 1, including 83 beaches in the eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province, according to the ministry.
The figure is slightly up from last year's 244.
(LEAD) Seoul shares snap 3-day winning streak amid recession woes; Korean won tumbles
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks snapped their three-day winning streak Wednesday, as investors were spooked by overnight plunges on Wall Street caused by growing concerns about an economic recession. The Korean won tumbled against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 44.1 points, or 1.82 percent, to close at 2,377.99 points.
S. Korea to spend 807 bln won to build new airport
SEOUL -- South Korea will invest 807.7 billion won (US$624 million) to build a local airport by 2028, with an aim to start its operations the following year, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
The government will build a 2,500-meter runway, an airport apron that can accommodate five planes, a passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and other related facilities in Saemangeum, a reclaimed area located about 280 kilometers southwest of Seoul, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
S. Korea approves use of 1st homegrown COVID-19 vaccine from SK Bioscience
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday approved the use of SKYCovione, the country's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine developed by SK Bioscience Co., taking a major step toward achieving vaccine sovereignty in the fight against the pandemic.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) said it approved the use of SKYCovione, also known as GBP510, through consultations of the ministry's Final Inspection Committee, following an "item approval" recommendation by MFDS' Central Pharmaceutical Affairs Council on Monday.
