Washington asks Seoul to join proposals to cap Russian oil prices
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The United States has asked South Korea to back a proposal to cap Russian oil prices as part of international sanctions against its invasion of Ukraine, sources said Wednesday.
Russia is basking in higher prices for its crude oil on the back of robust demand in Asia, which partly cripples Western nations' efforts to rein in Russia's funding for its war against Ukraine.
Against this backdrop, the Group of Seven nations recently have agreed to introduce the price cap on Russian oil.
According to the sources, Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, asked South Korea to join the move during his recent visit to Seoul.
South Korea has been teaming up with Western nations for sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The sources said the price cap on Russian oil may be one of the key agenda items during meetings between key South Korean officials and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who will make a two-day trip to South Korea next month.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Yoon meets with S. Korean, foreign veterans ahead of Korean War anniversary
-
(3rd LD) Unification minister warns N. Korea against provocations aimed at upping ante
-
(LEAD) Yoon expresses hope for future-oriented ties with Japan in brief encounter with Kishida
-
Police working to identify 3 bodies found in car as missing family
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast