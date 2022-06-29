Top division clubs set to duel in semifinals of nat'l football tournament
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Four clubs from the top division in South Korean football will battle for a spot in the championship final of the biggest national tournament.
Ulsan Hyundai FC, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Daegu FC and FC Seoul, all based in the K League 1, won their quarterfinal matches at the FA Cup on Wednesday.
Ulsan, currently leading the K League 1, survived a scare against the K League 2 club Bucheon FC 1995, beating them 6-5 in the penalty shootout after getting held 1-1 over 90 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of extra time.
In the shootout at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the first five kickers for both clubs converted their chances. Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Su-huk denied Bucheon's sixth kicker, Kuk Tae-jeong. Then Kim Sung-joon scored for Ulsan and closed out the nail-biting win.
Ulsan are trying to win the FA Cup for the second time, with their lone title having come in 2017.
FC Seoul handily beat the third-tier club Busan Transportation Corp. 3-0 in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to reach their first FA Cup semifinals since 2016. They were the champions in 2015 and runners-up in 2016.
Aleksandar Palocevic, Park Dong-jin and substitute Kim Sin-jin were the goal scorers for FC Seoul.
Daegu FC, runners-up last year, beat Pohang Steelers 3-2 in the all-K League 1 showdown at DGB Daegu Bank Park in Daegu, 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Heo Yong-jun opened the scoring for Pohang on 12 minutes, but Daegu responded with three straight goals in the first half, with Hong Jeong-un, Zeca and Go Jae-hyeon scoring in succession. Heo brought Pohang within one with his second goal of the night in the 68th minute, but Pohang couldn't get any closer.
In the day's other K League 1 battle, Jeonbuk blanked Suwon Samsung Bluewings 3-0. Jeonbuk are now two wins away from their fifth FA Cup trophy.
Gustavo and Kim Jin-gyu scored late in the first half, and Han Kyo-won came off the bench and rounded out the scoring during second-half injury time.
The semifinal matchups will be set in a draw.
Last year, Jeonnam Dragons of the K League 2 became the first second-tier club to win the FA Cup. Jeonnam were knocked out in the round of 16 in their title defense.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Yoon meets with S. Korean, foreign veterans ahead of Korean War anniversary
-
(3rd LD) Unification minister warns N. Korea against provocations aimed at upping ante
-
(LEAD) Yoon expresses hope for future-oriented ties with Japan in brief encounter with Kishida
-
Police working to identify 3 bodies found in car as missing family
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast