N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 5,000: state media
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 5,000, its state media said Thursday.
More than 4,730 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.73 million as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, of which 99.8 percent has recovered and at least 9,250 are being treated, it added.
On May 12, North Korea announced its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
