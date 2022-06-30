Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation over N.K. nuclear issue (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon stresses importance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation amid N.K. threats (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan eye strong sanctions against N.K. nuclear, missile development (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation amid N. Korea's threats (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan reaffirm strong trilateral cooperation against N.K. nuclear threats (Segye Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral meeting for 1st time in 5 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon says S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation is central axis for world peace (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan say N.K. nuclear issue should be dealt with swiftly (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to strength three-way cooperation against N. Korea's evolving nuclear threat (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Compound housing semiconductor-related firms likely to be established in Pangyo (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon says S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation is central axis for global peace, stability (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon, Kishida exchange political pleasantries in Madrid (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, US, Japan in sync on security cooperation against NK provocations (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, US, Japan agree to step up pressure on North Korea (Korea Times)
(END)
