(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 30)

A closer look at the impact of electricity rate hike, however, suggests that Kepco's woes will not be solved with the latest move. The newest rate hike would bring in a fresh injection of 1.3 trillion won, but the amount is far from sufficient to reverse the starkly bleak outlook of Kepco's losses reaching 20 trillion won this year. To overhaul Kepco's loss-making pricing structure, a far bigger rate hike is needed, but such a move is now unthinkable as the nation is confronting high inflation.