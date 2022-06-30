S. Korea's industrial output, investment rebound in May
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output and facility investment rebounded in May from the previous month in the latest sign that Asia's fourth-largest economy maintains mild recovery momentum amid heightened external uncertainty, data showed Thursday.
Industrial production rose 0.8 percent in May from the previous month, compared with a 0.9 percent on-month fall in April, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Compared with a year earlier, industrial output grew 7.1 percent.
Facility investment increased 13 percent on-month in May, a turnaround from a 7.6 percent decline in April.
But retail sales, a gauge of private spending, declined for the third straight month in May.
Retail sales shed 0.1 percent last month, after a 0.2 percent on-month fall in April.
The South Korean economy faces the risk of stagflation, a mix of slowing growth and high inflation, amid heightened economic uncertainty from the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine, and the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes.
