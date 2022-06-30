Major expressway in Seoul closed off due to heavy downpours
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- A major expressway linking southeastern Seoul to northeastern Gyeonggi Province was closed off Thursday due to heavy downpours, officials said.
The city government said all entrances to the Dongbu Expressway that runs from Seoul's Songpa district to Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, have been blocked off since 6:43 a.m. as heavy rain in the areas pushed up the water level in a nearby river.
As the annual monsoon season recently hit the country, heavy downpours were reported overnight in many parts of the nation, including the central city of Seosan, where precipitation of 278 millimeters was reported between early Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning. Downpours of over 100 mm were reported overnight in southern Gyeonggi Province.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Yoon meets with S. Korean, foreign veterans ahead of Korean War anniversary
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
Police working to identify 3 bodies found in car as missing family
-
(LEAD) Yoon expresses hope for future-oriented ties with Japan in brief encounter with Kishida
-
Majority of S. Koreans feel first lady not doing her job well: survey
-
Yoon to call for strong response to N.K. provocations at meeting with Biden, Kishida