Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 June 30, 2022
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/23 Rain 80
Incheon 26/22 Rain 80
Suwon 28/24 Rain 80
Cheongju 31/25 Rain 70
Daejeon 30/25 Rain 60
Chuncheon 26/23 Rain 80
Gangneung 31/27 Rain 60
Jeonju 31/25 Rain 70
Gwangju 32/25 Rain 60
Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 10
Daegu 34/26 Rain 60
Busan 28/23 Rain 0
