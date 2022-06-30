Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 June 30, 2022

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/23 Rain 80

Incheon 26/22 Rain 80

Suwon 28/24 Rain 80

Cheongju 31/25 Rain 70

Daejeon 30/25 Rain 60

Chuncheon 26/23 Rain 80

Gangneung 31/27 Rain 60

Jeonju 31/25 Rain 70

Gwangju 32/25 Rain 60

Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 10

Daegu 34/26 Rain 60

Busan 28/23 Rain 0

