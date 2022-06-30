PPP leader's chief of staff resigns ahead of ethics committee meeting
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- A ruling People Power Party lawmaker resigned as chief of staff to party Chairman Lee Jun-seok on Thursday ahead of an ethics committee meeting the party plans to hold over allegations Lee received sexual services as a bribe about 10 years ago and attempted to cover it up.
In a text message to the press, Rep. Park Seong-min said he quit for unspecified personal reasons, but the resignation came a week before the PPP's ethics committee holds a meeting to determine whether and how to discipline Lee over the sexual bribery allegations.
"It seems I do not have any more roles to play (for Lee)," Park told Yonhap News Agency later. "I don't think I can be of help."
Any punishment stronger than a warning could imperil Lee's political career a year after he took over the chairmanship and would push the PPP to elect a new leader. Lee has been claiming he is innocent, saying the claims against him are false.
Since Park has been considered a "bridge" between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Lee, his decision sparks speculation that Yoon could be turning his back on Lee over the sexual bribery case.
The resignation could drive Lee into a corner amid a power struggle over the party leadership between Lee and a pro-Yoon faction of lawmakers in the PPP.
Lee, whose term ends next year, recently launched a reform committee, a move aimed at gaining firm control of the PPP against pro-Yoon lawmakers.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
Police working to identify 3 bodies found in car as missing family
-
Majority of S. Koreans feel first lady not doing her job well: survey
-
(LEAD) Yoon expresses hope for future-oriented ties with Japan in brief encounter with Kishida
-
Yoon to call for strong response to N.K. provocations at meeting with Biden, Kishida