Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PPP leader's chief of staff resigns ahead of ethics committee meeting

All News 10:51 June 30, 2022

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- A ruling People Power Party lawmaker resigned as chief of staff to party Chairman Lee Jun-seok on Thursday ahead of an ethics committee meeting the party plans to hold over allegations Lee received sexual services as a bribe about 10 years ago and attempted to cover it up.

In a text message to the press, Rep. Park Seong-min said he quit for unspecified personal reasons, but the resignation came a week before the PPP's ethics committee holds a meeting to determine whether and how to discipline Lee over the sexual bribery allegations.

"It seems I do not have any more roles to play (for Lee)," Park told Yonhap News Agency later. "I don't think I can be of help."

Any punishment stronger than a warning could imperil Lee's political career a year after he took over the chairmanship and would push the PPP to elect a new leader. Lee has been claiming he is innocent, saying the claims against him are false.

Since Park has been considered a "bridge" between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Lee, his decision sparks speculation that Yoon could be turning his back on Lee over the sexual bribery case.

The resignation could drive Lee into a corner amid a power struggle over the party leadership between Lee and a pro-Yoon faction of lawmakers in the PPP.

Lee, whose term ends next year, recently launched a reform committee, a move aimed at gaining firm control of the PPP against pro-Yoon lawmakers.

This file photo taken on Oct. 20, 2021, show Rep. Park Seong-min speaking at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#PPP #Lee Jun-seok
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!