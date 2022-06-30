Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SM artists to hold joint concert in August

All News 11:07 June 30, 2022

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- SM Entertainment, a K-pop powerhouse, said Thursday will hold the first in-person joint concert of its artists in about five years in August.

The concert titled "SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @HUMAN CITY_SUWON" will take place at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 35 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 20, SM said.

The most recent in-person concert of SM-managed artists was held in Seoul in 2017.

The agency also plans to hold live concerts of its artists at Japan's Tokyo Dome on Aug. 27-29, to be headlined by BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, NCT and aespa.

This image provided by SM Entertainment shows a poster for the upcoming joint concert of SM-managed artists in Suwon, 35 kilometers south of Seoul, to be held Aug. 20, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

