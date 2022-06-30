The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 30, 2022
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.91 1.90
2-M 2.09 2.07
3-M 2.27 2.24
6-M 2.65 2.61
12-M 3.40 3.35
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
Police working to identify 3 bodies found in car as missing family
-
Majority of S. Koreans feel first lady not doing her job well: survey
-
(LEAD) Yoon expresses hope for future-oriented ties with Japan in brief encounter with Kishida
-
Yoon to call for strong response to N.K. provocations at meeting with Biden, Kishida