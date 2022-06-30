Military reports 544 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:12 June 30, 2022
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 544 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 176,923, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 381 from the Army, 66 from the Air Force, 44 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 30 from the Navy.
There were also 21 cases from the Marine Corps and one each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 2,284 military personnel are under treatment.
