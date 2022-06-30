Shinsegae 218,000 DN 3,500

SGBC 52,700 DN 600

LG Corp. 77,900 DN 1,400

SSANGYONGCNE 6,900 DN 60

Boryung 10,150 DN 350

POSCO CHEMICAL 107,000 DN 7,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 65,500 DN 4,100

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,100 DN 600

Nongshim 267,500 DN 4,500

TaekwangInd 906,000 DN 1,000

KAL 25,200 DN 200

GCH Corp 19,600 UP 650

Hyosung 80,400 DN 400

NHIS 9,050 DN 150

DongwonInd 224,000 UP 1,000

GC Corp 168,500 UP 2,500

SLCORP 31,400 UP 650

Yuhan 56,000 UP 300

LS 63,600 DN 1,900

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES143000 UP2000

SamsungElec 57,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiMtr 180,500 UP 5,000

AmoreG 37,300 DN 2,050

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,790 UP 30

POSCO Holdings 230,500 DN 3,500

DB INSURANCE 61,300 UP 300

LotteChilsung 175,000 DN 5,000

LOTTE 37,300 UP 150

Daesang 20,500 DN 150

SKNetworks 4,200 DN 30

ORION Holdings 15,000 DN 300

KCC 287,500 DN 500

SKBP 74,900 UP 1,400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,850 0

TaihanElecWire 1,845 DN 60

Hyundai M&F INS 30,950 DN 400

DB HiTek 49,950 DN 2,150

CJ 77,700 DN 700

DongkukStlMill 12,850 DN 600

LX INT 32,550 DN 1,500

(MORE)