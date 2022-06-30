KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Shinsegae 218,000 DN 3,500
SGBC 52,700 DN 600
LG Corp. 77,900 DN 1,400
SSANGYONGCNE 6,900 DN 60
Boryung 10,150 DN 350
POSCO CHEMICAL 107,000 DN 7,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,500 DN 4,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,100 DN 600
Nongshim 267,500 DN 4,500
TaekwangInd 906,000 DN 1,000
KAL 25,200 DN 200
GCH Corp 19,600 UP 650
Hyosung 80,400 DN 400
NHIS 9,050 DN 150
DongwonInd 224,000 UP 1,000
GC Corp 168,500 UP 2,500
SLCORP 31,400 UP 650
Yuhan 56,000 UP 300
LS 63,600 DN 1,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES143000 UP2000
SamsungElec 57,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 180,500 UP 5,000
AmoreG 37,300 DN 2,050
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,790 UP 30
POSCO Holdings 230,500 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 61,300 UP 300
LotteChilsung 175,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE 37,300 UP 150
Daesang 20,500 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,200 DN 30
ORION Holdings 15,000 DN 300
KCC 287,500 DN 500
SKBP 74,900 UP 1,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,850 0
TaihanElecWire 1,845 DN 60
Hyundai M&F INS 30,950 DN 400
DB HiTek 49,950 DN 2,150
CJ 77,700 DN 700
DongkukStlMill 12,850 DN 600
LX INT 32,550 DN 1,500
