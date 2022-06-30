KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIA CORP. 77,300 UP 400
SK hynix 91,000 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 524,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,350 UP 1,650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,300 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 201,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,500 0
Kogas 39,550 DN 1,300
Hanwha 25,850 DN 450
Meritz Insurance 33,150 DN 1,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,300 DN 1,700
ShinhanGroup 37,050 DN 800
HITEJINRO 30,800 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 114,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 70,000 DN 1,200
DL 70,900 UP 1,600
SKC 133,000 DN 14,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,620 DN 110
Daewoong 27,250 UP 2,000
Fila Holdings 28,100 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 532,000 DN 38,000
KPIC 122,500 DN 5,500
Ottogi 424,000 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 4,540 DN 220
GS Retail 25,650 DN 300
HtlShilla 71,200 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 40,050 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 130,500 DN 3,000
Hanssem 64,500 DN 700
F&F 134,500 DN 11,000
GS E&C 31,550 DN 50
KSOE 93,900 UP 2,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,900 DN 1,350
MS IND 16,750 DN 400
OCI 143,500 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 57,600 DN 100
KorZinc 487,500 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,070 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 91,100 UP 3,700
IS DONGSEO 39,000 DN 300
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
Police working to identify 3 bodies found in car as missing family
-
Majority of S. Koreans feel first lady not doing her job well: survey
-
(3rd LD) Yoon stresses importance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation amid N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Police identify 3 bodies found in car as missing family