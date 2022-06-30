S-Oil 104,000 DN 4,000

LG Innotek 342,500 DN 14,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,000 DN 5,500

HMM 24,600 DN 650

HYUNDAI WIA 55,800 UP 200

KumhoPetrochem 139,000 DN 2,000

Mobis 199,000 0

HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,700 DN 800

S-1 64,200 UP 800

Hanchem 204,000 DN 12,500

DWS 54,000 0

KEPCO 22,550 UP 200

SamsungSecu 33,450 DN 500

KG DONGBU STL 13,300 DN 700

SKTelecom 52,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiElev 26,900 DN 500

ZINUS 48,800 DN 1,300

SAMSUNG SDS 130,000 DN 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 53,800 DN 800

KUMHOTIRE 3,480 DN 30

Hanon Systems 10,050 DN 50

SK 215,000 DN 3,000

ShinpoongPharm 21,850 DN 400

Handsome 30,700 DN 1,350

ILJIN MATERIALS 69,800 DN 4,800

Asiana Airlines 15,600 DN 350

Kangwonland 25,400 DN 300

NAVER 240,000 DN 6,500

COWAY 63,900 UP 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 104,000 UP 2,000

IBK 9,620 DN 190

DONGSUH 26,200 DN 150

SamsungEng 21,550 UP 150

SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 UP 1,000

PanOcean 5,940 DN 160

SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 DN 450

CheilWorldwide 23,750 UP 50

KT 36,450 DN 500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30150 DN1500

LOTTE TOUR 12,200 DN 300

(MORE)