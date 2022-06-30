KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 104,000 DN 4,000
LG Innotek 342,500 DN 14,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,000 DN 5,500
HMM 24,600 DN 650
HYUNDAI WIA 55,800 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 139,000 DN 2,000
Mobis 199,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,700 DN 800
S-1 64,200 UP 800
Hanchem 204,000 DN 12,500
DWS 54,000 0
KEPCO 22,550 UP 200
SamsungSecu 33,450 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 13,300 DN 700
SKTelecom 52,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 26,900 DN 500
ZINUS 48,800 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 130,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,800 DN 800
KUMHOTIRE 3,480 DN 30
Hanon Systems 10,050 DN 50
SK 215,000 DN 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 21,850 DN 400
Handsome 30,700 DN 1,350
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,800 DN 4,800
Asiana Airlines 15,600 DN 350
Kangwonland 25,400 DN 300
NAVER 240,000 DN 6,500
COWAY 63,900 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,000 UP 2,000
IBK 9,620 DN 190
DONGSUH 26,200 DN 150
SamsungEng 21,550 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,940 DN 160
SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 23,750 UP 50
KT 36,450 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30150 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 12,200 DN 300
