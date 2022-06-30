KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 12,750 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,600 DN 1,500
KT&G 82,200 DN 700
Doosan Enerbility 19,400 DN 400
Doosanfc 30,050 DN 1,300
LG Display 14,550 DN 300
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,000 DN 1,900
COSMAX 56,500 DN 4,100
KIWOOM 82,700 DN 1,200
DSME 24,000 UP 1,250
HDSINFRA 5,440 UP 140
DWEC 5,840 UP 230
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,250 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 379,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 38,400 DN 850
LG H&H 680,000 DN 32,000
LGCHEM 516,000 DN 14,000
KEPCO E&C 71,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,600 DN 200
Kakao 69,900 DN 900
NCsoft 349,500 DN 39,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 88,300 DN 2,400
Celltrion 178,500 UP 2,500
TKG Huchems 19,750 DN 850
DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 UP 8,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,100 DN 900
KIH 61,700 DN 400
GS 41,850 DN 950
LIG Nex1 71,800 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,500 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,350 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,225 DN 75
AMOREPACIFIC 130,000 DN 9,000
FOOSUNG 17,750 DN 950
SK Innovation 192,000 DN 8,000
POONGSAN 24,800 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 48,150 UP 50
Hansae 16,950 DN 450
HanmiPharm 308,000 UP 3,000
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
Police working to identify 3 bodies found in car as missing family
Majority of S. Koreans feel first lady not doing her job well: survey
(3rd LD) Yoon stresses importance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation amid N.K. threats
(LEAD) Police identify 3 bodies found in car as missing family