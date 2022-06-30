KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 38,400 DN 750
SD Biosensor 38,850 UP 500
Meritz Financial 25,850 DN 100
CSWIND 57,800 DN 1,900
GKL 12,950 DN 300
BNK Financial Group 6,710 DN 20
emart 105,500 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 50 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 38,150 DN 750
PIAM 31,900 DN 950
HANJINKAL 61,800 DN 300
CHONGKUNDANG 87,500 UP 900
DoubleUGames 38,400 DN 350
KOLON IND 52,200 DN 1,400
MANDO 47,550 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 790,000 DN 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 28,900 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,950 DN 300
Netmarble 68,900 DN 1,400
KRAFTON 219,000 DN 19,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,400 UP 100
ORION 104,000 DN 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,050 DN 2,250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,950 DN 200
BGF Retail 189,000 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 92,100 DN 2,700
HDC-OP 11,150 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 343,000 DN 12,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 380,500 DN 12,500
HANILCMT 13,350 DN 300
SKBS 100,500 DN 8,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 UP 50
KakaoBank 30,250 DN 850
HYBE 145,500 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 98,100 DN 5,400
LG Energy Solution 371,000 DN 20,500
DL E&C 41,450 UP 450
kakaopay 60,200 DN 1,800
K Car 20,450 DN 400
SKSQUARE 39,050 DN 1,700
(END)
