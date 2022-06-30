Youngone Corp 38,400 DN 750

SD Biosensor 38,850 UP 500

Meritz Financial 25,850 DN 100

CSWIND 57,800 DN 1,900

GKL 12,950 DN 300

BNK Financial Group 6,710 DN 20

emart 105,500 UP 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 50 DN700

KOLMAR KOREA 38,150 DN 750

PIAM 31,900 DN 950

HANJINKAL 61,800 DN 300

CHONGKUNDANG 87,500 UP 900

DoubleUGames 38,400 DN 350

KOLON IND 52,200 DN 1,400

MANDO 47,550 DN 150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 790,000 DN 11,000

Doosan Bobcat 28,900 DN 700

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,950 DN 300

Netmarble 68,900 DN 1,400

KRAFTON 219,000 DN 19,000

HD HYUNDAI 59,400 UP 100

ORION 104,000 DN 1,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,050 DN 2,250

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,950 DN 200

BGF Retail 189,000 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 92,100 DN 2,700

HDC-OP 11,150 DN 250

HYOSUNG TNC 343,000 DN 12,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 380,500 DN 12,500

HANILCMT 13,350 DN 300

SKBS 100,500 DN 8,500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 UP 50

KakaoBank 30,250 DN 850

HYBE 145,500 DN 3,000

SK ie technology 98,100 DN 5,400

LG Energy Solution 371,000 DN 20,500

DL E&C 41,450 UP 450

kakaopay 60,200 DN 1,800

K Car 20,450 DN 400

SKSQUARE 39,050 DN 1,700

